Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 4,882 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.