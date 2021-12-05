Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 4,882 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
