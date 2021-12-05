Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY opened at $7.14 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.
Bilfinger Company Profile
