Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWCBU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCBU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Bilander Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

