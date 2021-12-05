Bigbom (BBO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,946.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bigbom has a total market cap of $250,272.78 and approximately $63,946.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

