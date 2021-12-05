Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.700-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Shares of BIG opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

