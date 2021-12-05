Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $45.16. 26,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 894,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,951,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

