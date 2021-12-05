BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $10.70 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $104,681.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00174070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00594253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

