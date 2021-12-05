Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:THS opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Thursday. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

