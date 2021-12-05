Beer Money (BEER) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,430.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $368,883.36 and $3,430.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

