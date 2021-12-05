Beefy.Finance Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00605290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.