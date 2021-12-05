BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $55.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00032316 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

