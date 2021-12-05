Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 747183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

