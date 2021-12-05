Bata Market Capitalization Tops $126,339.14 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bata has a market cap of $126,339.14 and approximately $81.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bata has traded down 93.3% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00316535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

