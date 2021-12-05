Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSET opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

