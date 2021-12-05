Barclays Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,170

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,296 ($43.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,507.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,353.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.86. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

