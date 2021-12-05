Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

SAN stock opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

