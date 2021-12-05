Barclays Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €9.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.68) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($14.00).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.22 ($10.48) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.71. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

