Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 64,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.25 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.