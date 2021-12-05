Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

