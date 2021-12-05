Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zuora by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

