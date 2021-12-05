Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 262.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,994 shares of company stock worth $2,572,065. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

