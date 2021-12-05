Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $210.58 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00012196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $210.58 million and approximately $88.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00239471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

