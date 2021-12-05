Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.