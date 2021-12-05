Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after acquiring an additional 600,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

