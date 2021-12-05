Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

