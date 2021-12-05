Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

