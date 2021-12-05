Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.82% of Benefitfocus worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

