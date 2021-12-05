Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 746.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,084,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

