B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 17th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

BTG stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 71.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

