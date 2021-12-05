Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

