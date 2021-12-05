Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $190.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $735.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ACLS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 339,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

