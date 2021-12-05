Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $205.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.