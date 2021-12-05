Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

