Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.