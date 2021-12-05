Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

