Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,147 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $492.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $403.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

