AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $237.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.64. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

