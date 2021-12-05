Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS: AVLNF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avalon Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 -$2.98 million -7.95 Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -12.34

Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.31% -3.15% Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors -1,028.46% 6.75% 0.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors 691 2362 2739 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon Advanced Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials competitors beat Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

