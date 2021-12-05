AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,900.00 at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,790.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,626.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

