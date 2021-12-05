AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

