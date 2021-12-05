Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

