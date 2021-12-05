AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

T opened at $23.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

