Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -1.56. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

