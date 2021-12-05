Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Assertio stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Assertio by 27.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Assertio by 105.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

