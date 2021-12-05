Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.07 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 328,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

