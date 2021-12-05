Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.51 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 560.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 244,631 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 464,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

