Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

