Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of A10 Networks worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,228 shares of company stock valued at $30,124,549 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

