Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 66,854.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $56,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

