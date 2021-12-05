Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $24.02 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

